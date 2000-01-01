Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX)

APAC company
Market Info - SFX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFX

  • Market CapAUD92.690m
  • SymbolASX:SFX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SFX6

Company Profile

Sheffield Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral sands (zircon and titanium minerals), nickel, potash, iron and talc within the state of Western Australia.

