Shell (LSE:SHEL) Share Price

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shell PLC is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.8 million barrels of liquids and 9.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 9.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 2.8 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells 15 mtpa of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an integrated oil and gas company. The company engages in exploration, production, and refining of oil around the world. It supplies fuel and other chemicals to various industries such as aviation, and marine.

Latest SHEL News

about 16 hours ago

Platinum Jubilee: what are the 25 most widely held stocks on the ii platform?

By Jemma Jackson
1 February

EARNINGS PREVIEW: Oil price revival to bring life to Shell earnings

From Alliance News
1 February

GLOBAL BROKER RATINGS: Alstom, Safran and Imperial Brands get upgrades

From Alliance News

SHEL Regulatory News

20 January

Royal Dutch Shell

From Regulatory News
7 January

Royal Dutch Shell

From Regulatory News
30 November

Price Monitoring Extension

From Regulatory News