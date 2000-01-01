Shen Yao Holdings Ltd (SGX:A78)
Market Info - A78
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - A78
- Market CapSGD98.120m
- SymbolSGX:A78
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINBMG5521X1092
Company Profile
Shen Yao Holdings Ltd, formerly LionGold Corp Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in gold mining. Geographically, it derives revenue from Australia. Its project includes Castlemaine Goldfields Victoria, Australia. The company derives revenue from the sale of gold.LionGold Corp Ltd is a Singapore based gold mining and exploration company. The business activity of the group is functioned through Investment Holding and Gold Investment segments.