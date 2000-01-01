Company Profile

Shenandoah provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-users and other telecommunications providers. The company operates through three business segments, wireless, cable, and wireline. Wireless is conducted through the company's investment in Sprint Communications. Sprint derives revenue from wireless services to parts of the U.S. East Coast. The group's cable segment generates revenue by providing video, Internet, voice services, and fiber line services. The wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines, Internet access, and long-distance access services. The company owns a telecommunications infrastructure.Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a telecommunications provider. Its services include wireless, cable and wireline based communication solutions.