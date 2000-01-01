Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHEN
- Market Cap$2.389bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SHEN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS82312B1061
Company Profile
Shenandoah provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-users and other telecommunications providers. The company operates through three business segments, wireless, cable, and wireline. Wireless is conducted through the company's investment in Sprint Communications. Sprint derives revenue from wireless services to parts of the U.S. East Coast. The group's cable segment generates revenue by providing video, Internet, voice services, and fiber line services. The wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines, Internet access, and long-distance access services. The company owns a telecommunications infrastructure.Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a telecommunications provider. Its services include wireless, cable and wireline based communication solutions.