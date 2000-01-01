Sheng Ye Capital Ltd (SEHK:6069)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6069

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6069

  • Market CapHKD6.574bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6069
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8116R1074

Company Profile

Sheng Ye Capital Ltd is a specialised enterprise financial services provider offering accounts receivable financing and other related solutions, mainly in the energy, construction and medical sectors in the PRC.

Latest 6069 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .