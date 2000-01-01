Shengjing Bank Co Ltd H (SEHK:2066)

APAC company
Market Info - 2066

Company Info - 2066

  • Market CapHKD50.141bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2066
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • ISINCNE100001TK2

Company Profile

Shengjing Bank Co Ltd operates as a commercial bank. The company's services include personal banking, corporate finance services, financial services. It also offers international trade finance services like export invoice financing and shipping guarantee.

