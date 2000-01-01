Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1080)

Market Info - 1080

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1080

  • Market CapHKD307.790m
  • SymbolSEHK:1080
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG811661035

Company Profile

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd focuses on the design, manufacturing, value-added processing and servicing of submerged-arc helical welded pipes and submerged-arc longitudinal welded pipes which are used to transport natural resources.

