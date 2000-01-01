Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1080)
Market Cap: HKD307.790m
Symbol: SEHK:1080
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
ISIN: KYG811661035
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd focuses on the design, manufacturing, value-added processing and servicing of submerged-arc helical welded pipes and submerged-arc longitudinal welded pipes which are used to transport natural resources.