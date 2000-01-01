Shenglong Splendecor International Ltd (SEHK:8481)

APAC company
Market Info - 8481

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8481

  • Market CapHKD157.500m
  • SymbolSEHK:8481
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG811691073

Company Profile

Shenglong Splendecor International Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of decorative printing materials products based in China. Its products include melamine impregnated paper, finish foil paper, PVC furniture film, and PVC flooring film.

Latest 8481 news

