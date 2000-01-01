Shenglong Splendecor International Ltd (SEHK:8481)
- Market CapHKD157.500m
- SymbolSEHK:8481
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- ISINKYG811691073
Company Profile
Shenglong Splendecor International Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of decorative printing materials products based in China. Its products include melamine impregnated paper, finish foil paper, PVC furniture film, and PVC flooring film.