Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:829)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 829
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 829
- Market CapHKD985.300m
- SymbolSEHK:829
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG8116M1087
Company Profile
Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of edible collagen sausage casings. It also manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products, food products, skin care and health care products, and bioactive collagen products.