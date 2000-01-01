Shenhua International Ltd (ASX:SHU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHU
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SHU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SHU8
Company Profile
Shenhua International Ltd is an Australian company which manufactures and exports home textile fabrics. The company also produces finished goods that include curtains, cushions, quilts, and other bedding items.