Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:6806)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD132.923bn
- SymbolSEHK:6806
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCNE100003K53
Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd is an investment holding and securities firm. Its business includes banking, insurance, trust, and leasing, while consolidating and expanding the advantages of securities business.