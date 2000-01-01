Shenwan Hongyuan (HK) Ltd (SEHK:218)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 218
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 218
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:218
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINHK0218001102
Company Profile
Shenwan Hongyuan (HK) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is in the business of securities trading, futures trading, asset management, and corporate finance. The company has brokerage business, corporate finance business, asset management business, financing and loans business, investment business and others segments. The company's operations are mainly located in Hong Kong. The company derives a majority of its revenues from brokerage business segment.Shenwan Hongyuan (HK) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is in the business of securities trading, futures trading, asset management, and corporate finance.