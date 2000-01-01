Company Profile

Shenwan Hongyuan (HK) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is in the business of securities trading, futures trading, asset management, and corporate finance. The company has brokerage business, corporate finance business, asset management business, financing and loans business, investment business and others segments. The company's operations are mainly located in Hong Kong. The company derives a majority of its revenues from brokerage business segment.Shenwan Hongyuan (HK) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is in the business of securities trading, futures trading, asset management, and corporate finance.