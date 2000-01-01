Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Co Ltd (SEHK:737)
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Co Ltd, formerly Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in initiation, promotion, development and operation of toll expressways and bridges in China. It develops an infrastructure project that provides infrastructure-related services to operate road, tunnels, bridges, and expressway. It is involved in designing and constructing buildings and development projects in Hong Kong and China. The company manages its business in two segments namely Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway and Western Delta Route.Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in initiation, promotion, development and operation of toll expressways and bridges in China and Hong Kong.