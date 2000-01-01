Company Profile

Shenzhou is the largest vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer in the world. The group mainly produces sportswear (72% of 2019 revenue), casual wear (24% of 2019 revenue), and lingerie (4% of 2019 revenue) for international clients such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Uniqlo. Mainland China is the company's largest market, accounting for 32% of sales in 2019, while its second-largest market is Japan at 17%. Europe and the U.S. were about even, with each contributing to around 15% of Shenzhou's overall revenue. The firm has factories in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.