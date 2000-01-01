Company Profile

Shenzhou is the largest vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer in the world. The group mainly produces sportswear (68% of 2018 revenue), casual wear (25% of 2018 revenue), and lingerie (6% of 2018 revenue) for international clients such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Uniqlo. Mainland China is the company's largest market, accounting for 30% of sales in 2018, while its second-largest market is Japan at 18%. Europe and the U.S. were even, with each contributing to around 15% of Shenzhou's overall revenue. The firm has factories in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd is one of the largest original equipment manufacturer of knitwear. The company mainly produces sportswear, casual wear and lingerie for international clients such as Uniqlo, Adidas, Nike and Puma.