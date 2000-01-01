Shenzhou Space Park Group Ltd (SEHK:692)
Market Cap: HKD4.414bn
Symbol: SEHK:692
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Specialty Retail
- Currency
ISIN: BMG2115R1198
Shenzhou Space Park Group Ltd, formerly China Household Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of household furniture and wooden products. It is also engaged in exploration, development and mining of iron and titanium ores.