Shepherd Neame Ltd (AQUIS:SHEP) Share Price

Shepherd Neame Ltd is engaged in the brewing and packaging of beer, wholesaling and retailing of beer, cider, wines, spirits and minerals, property ownership and public house, and providing hotel management services. Its operating segments include Brewing and Brands, Retail Pubs, and Tenanted Pubs. The company's brands include Master Brew, Whitstable Bay, Queen Court, India Pale Ale, Samuel Adams, Asahi and Bishops Finger. It generates maximum revenue from the Managed Pubs segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.Shepherd Neame Ltd is engaged in the brewing and packaging of beer, wholesaling and retailing of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and minerals. It is also engaged in owning properties and public house, and providing hotel management services.

