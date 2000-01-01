Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (LSE:SIGB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIGB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIGB
- Market Cap£27.520m
- SymbolLSE:SIGB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGG00B883XC99
Company Profile
Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd is a closed-ended investment company. It aims at gaining capital growth from investment in target companies identified by investment manager with the aim of generating a significant capital return for shareholders.