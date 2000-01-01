Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd (LSE:SIGC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIGC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIGC
- Market Cap£421.750m
- SymbolLSE:SIGC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGG00BZ3C3B94
Company Profile
Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd is an investment fund company. Its investment objective is to realise capital growth from investment in a target company in which there is a significant divergence between actual and potential operating profitability.