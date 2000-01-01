Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd (LSE:SIGC)

UK company
Market Info - SIGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIGC

  • Market Cap£421.750m
  • SymbolLSE:SIGC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BZ3C3B94

Company Profile

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd is an investment fund company. Its investment objective is to realise capital growth from investment in a target company in which there is a significant divergence between actual and potential operating profitability.

