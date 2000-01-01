Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, Corporate and Other segments. The Moa JV and Fort site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buy, market and sell certain of Moa Joint Venture's nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas Corporate and other segment consists of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.