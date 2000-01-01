Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia.