Company Info - SHW
- Market Cap$65.083bn
- SymbolNYSE:SHW
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS8243481061
Company Profile
Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia.