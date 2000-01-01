Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)
- Market Cap$39.015bn
- SymbolNYSE:SHW
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINUS8243481061
Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,700 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia.