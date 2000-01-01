Sheung Moon Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8523)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD166.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8523
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG810071095

Sheung Moon Holdings Ltd provides site formation works, road and drainage works and structural works in both public and private sectors in Hong Kong.

