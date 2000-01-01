Shifang Holding Ltd (SEHK:1831)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1831

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1831

  • Market CapHKD143.940m
  • SymbolSEHK:1831
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8126A1100

Company Profile

Shifang Holding Ltd provides integrated print media and digital media services to advertisers from a diversified spectrum of industries through a network of newspaper partners.

Latest 1831 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .