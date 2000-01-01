Shift Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SFT)
Market Cap$247.430m
NASDAQ:SFT
Consumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
US82452T1079
Shift Technologies Inc is an end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. The company makes car purchase and ownership simple - making buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. It provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership.