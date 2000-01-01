Shift4 Payments Inc Class A (NYSE:FOUR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FOUR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FOUR
- Market Cap$2.697bn
- SymbolNYSE:FOUR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS82452J1097
Company Profile
Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.