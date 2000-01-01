Company Profile

Shiloh Industries Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. It operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys under BlankLight, CastLight and StampLight brands. In addition, it also offers variety of intermediate steel processing services such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils and inventory control services. Shiloh has its presence across the market of Europe, Mexico and United States of which United States accounts for larger share of revenue.