Company Profile

Shimao Property is a large real estate developer in China with contract sales of CNY 260 billion in 2019, returning it to the top ten in the league table. Property development, property investment, and hotels account for 94%, 2%, and 1% of total earnings, respectively. Shimao holds residential development projects and hotel, while its 59%-owned Shanghai Shimao holds commercial projects. The two entities collaborate on large mixed-use projects. The free float is 33%, with the company’s founder, Hui Wing Mau, holding the remaining stake.Shimao Property Holdings Ltd is a part of the real estate market in Hong Kong. Its primary activity includes the development and sale of properties. It is also engaged in hotel operations and investment operations.