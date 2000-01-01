Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHJ
- Market CapAUD152.470m
- SymbolASX:SHJ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SHJ1
Company Profile
Shine Corporate Ltd is engaged in the operation of legal practices throughout Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales. It also has a one third interest in an insurance recovery consulting business located in New Zealand.