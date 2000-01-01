Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHJ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SHJ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SHJ1
Company Profile
Shine Justice Ltd offers legal services.Shine Corporate Ltd is engaged in the operation of legal practices throughout Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales. It also has a one third interest in an insurance recovery consulting business located in New Zealand.