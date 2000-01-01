Shine Minerals Corp (TSX:SMR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMR
- Market CapCAD0.950m
- SymbolTSX:SMR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA82456M1086
Company Profile
Ironside Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. It also develops mineral properties. The company’s project is majorly based in Saudi Arabia region.