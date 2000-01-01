Shine Minerals Corp (TSX:SMR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMR

  • Market CapCAD0.950m
  • SymbolTSX:SMR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA82456M1086

Company Profile

Ironside Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. It also develops mineral properties. The company’s project is majorly based in Saudi Arabia region.

Latest SMR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .