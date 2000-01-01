Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TYHT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TYHT
- Market Cap$27.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TYHT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS8245672006
Company Profile
Shineco Inc through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plantbased products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China.