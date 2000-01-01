Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TYHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TYHT

  • Market Cap$27.610m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TYHT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8245672006

Company Profile

Shineco Inc through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plantbased products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China.

Latest TYHT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .