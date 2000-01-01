Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:SHG)

North American company
Market Info - SHG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SHG

  • Market Cap$10.589bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SHG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8245961003

Company Profile

Shinhan Financial is Korea’s largest banking group. Its 11.5% market share of loans slightly trails KB’s 13.3%, but Shinhan has more significant nonbank units than other banking groups. These include Shinhan Card, the country’s largest credit card company, brokerage firm Shinhan Investment, and a top-five presence in life insurance now that Orange Life (formerly ING) has been added to Shinhan Life. It also owns leasing firm Shinhan Capital, asset-management firm Shinhan BNPP, and regional bank Jeju Bank, among others. Unlike KB, whose predecessor banks were originally founded by the government, Shinhan has always been a private-sector bank, having grown to the top spot organically and through M&A after having been only a second-tier player before the Asian financial crisis.Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a banking company whose services include financial services such as retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, investment banking, credit card services, brokerage services, asset management and digital banking.

