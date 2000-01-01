Shinvest Holding Ltd (SGX:BJW)

APAC company
Market Info - BJW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BJW

  • Market CapSGD74.160m
  • SymbolSGX:BJW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTools & Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CB0000000

Company Profile

Shinvest Holding Ltd manufactures and distributes a range of industrial fasteners, standard, non-standard and customized fasteners in Singapore. Its segments consist of Retail; Original equipment manufacturing; Export; Precision engineering; and others.

