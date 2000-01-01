Shire ADR (NASDAQ:SHPG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SHPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SHPG

  • Market Cap$55.039bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SHPG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82481R1068

Company Profile

Shire PLC is a biotechnology company focused mainly in the research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions.

Latest SHPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .