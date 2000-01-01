Shoals Technologies Group Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SHLS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHLS
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SHLS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINUS82489W1071
Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or "EBOS" solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. The products are sold principally to EPCs that build solar energy projects.