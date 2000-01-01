Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL)
Company Info - SCVL
- Market Cap$229.050m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SCVL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS8248891090
Company Profile
Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.Shoe Carnival Inc is a family footwear retailer that offers a range of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. Its store has several brands; Nike and Skechers contributing the majority portion.