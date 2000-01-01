Shoe Zone (LSE:SHOE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SHOE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SHOE

  • Market Cap£78.380m
  • SymbolLSE:SHOE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLTVCF91

Company Profile

Shoe Zone PLC is a UK based company operates as a footwear retailer. It offers low cost footwear with high quality in wide range and variety for all ages.

Latest SHOE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SHOE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .