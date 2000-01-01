Shop Apotheke Europe NV (XETRA:SAE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAE

  • Market Cap€518.010m
  • SymbolXETRA:SAE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012044747

Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe NV operates online pharmacy store. Its product portfolio is focused on non-prescription medications as well as on pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products.

Latest SAE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .