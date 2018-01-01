Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg (TSE:SHOP) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg (TSE:SHOP)

SHOP

Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg

North American company

Technology

Software - Application

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments: subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue). The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company’s website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. Merchant solutions are add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.Shopify Inc provides cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The company's platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels.

TSE:SHOP

CA82509L1076

CAD

