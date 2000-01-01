shopper360 Ltd (SGX:1F0)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1F0
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1F0
- Market CapSGD14.190m
- SymbolSGX:1F0
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINSG1DH4000001
Company Profile
shopper360 Ltd is a shopper marketing services provider offering merchandiser, sales force and supervisory, and talent management services. It also provides digital and non-digital in-store advertising in retail chains and in-store promoter services.