Company Profile

Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries engages in manufacturing and selling of steel cords. The steel cords are specifically used in radial tires. In addition, the group is also involved in the operation of other activities like processing and trading of copper and brass products and manufacturing of sawing wires and hose wires. The copper and brass products are majorly marketed in the Asia Pacific region. The company generates the majority of it's from the steel cord business in China.Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing of steel cords. processing and trading of copper and brass products and manufacturing of sawing wires.