Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd (SEHK:639)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 639
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 639
- Market CapHKD8.854bn
- SymbolSEHK:639
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0639031506
Company Profile
Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd is a coking coal mining corporation. It generates majority of revenue from mining, exploration and sale of coal resources and production of raw and clean coking coal.