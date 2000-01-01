Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd (SEHK:639)

APAC company
Market Info - 639

Company Info - 639

  • Market CapHKD8.854bn
  • SymbolSEHK:639
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • ISINHK0639031506

Company Profile

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd is a coking coal mining corporation. It generates majority of revenue from mining, exploration and sale of coal resources and production of raw and clean coking coal.

