Shui On Land Ltd is engaged in the real estate industry. It develops and operates high-quality residential, office, retail, entertainment and cultural properties in the Chinese Mainland. The Property Development segment is concerned with the development and sale of properties and is its major revenue driver. A minor share of its revenues is contributed by rental income and proceeds from hotel operations received through its Property Investment segment. The construction segment offers construction, interior fitting-out, renovation and maintenance of building premises and provision of related consultancy services. The property development segment derives maximum revenue for the company.Shui On Land Ltd is a real estate company in China. Its principal activities reflect the development and sale of properties. Its secondary activity comprises of property investment, which relates to its hotel operations and property management.