Shun Tak Holdings Ltd is a provider of multiple lines of services in predominantly in Macau. Its leading business is that of property development, contributing most of the revenue. Shun Tak's property segment covers commercial, residential, and retail property spaces. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Transportation, Hospitality, and Investment. The Property segment includes property development and sales, leasing, and management services. The Transportation segment provides passenger transportation services. The Hospitality segment performs hotel operation, hotel management, and travel agency services. The Investment segment involves in investment holding and others.