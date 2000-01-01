Company Profile

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd is a provider of multiple lines of services in predominantly in Macau. Its leading business is that of property development, contributing most of the revenue. It owns one of the largest developable floor areas in Macau by the name of Nova City in Taipa. Shun Tak's property segment covers commercial, residential and retail property spaces. Its supplementary businesses include transportation, hospitality, and investment.