Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1591)

APAC company
Market Info - 1591

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1591

  • Market CapHKD148.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1591
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG811921090

Company Profile

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd is a foundation contractor, specializing in ELS works, socketed H-piling and mini-piling works and pile caps construction works.

