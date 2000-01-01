Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd (SEHK:1165)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1165

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1165

  • Market CapHKD617.810m
  • SymbolSEHK:1165
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8116S1057

Company Profile

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of solar cells, solar modules and solar wafers and solar power generation business. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing and sales of LED products.

Latest 1165 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .