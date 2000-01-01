Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd (SEHK:1165)
Market Cap: HKD617.810m
Symbol: SEHK:1165
Industry: Technology
Sector: Solar
- Currency
ISIN: KYG8116S1057
Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of solar cells, solar modules and solar wafers and solar power generation business. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing and sales of LED products.