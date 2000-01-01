Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:932)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 932
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 932
- Market CapHKD919.400m
- SymbolSEHK:932
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG811881070
Company Profile
Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company, formulates, markets, sells and distributes health and beauty supplements and products in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the People’s Republic of China.