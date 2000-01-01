Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:932)

  • Market CapHKD919.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:932
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG811881070

Company Profile

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company, formulates, markets, sells and distributes health and beauty supplements and products in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the People’s Republic of China.

