SHW AG (XETRA:SW1)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SW1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SW1

  • Market Cap€128.720m
  • SymbolXETRA:SW1
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1JBPV9

Company Profile

SHW AG is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of product that contribute to reduction of fuel consumption and consequently CO2 emissions in the vehicle industry.

Latest SW1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .